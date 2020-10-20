Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.10.2020
Der SCHWEDEN-HAMMER! Vieles deutet auf ein gewaltiges Vorkommen! Fliegt jetzt der Deckel bei den Aktien weg?
WKN: A2DREX ISIN: SE0009663834 Ticker-Symbol: 5JL 
München
20.10.20
08:03 Uhr
0,932 Euro
+0,010
+1,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.10.2020 | 10:45
Bambuser Enters Pilot Agreement with Iconic British Luxury Fashion Label for Live Video Shopping Throughout Q4 2020

- Bambuser AB has entered into a pilot agreement worth 35,000 GBP (approx 0.4 MSEK) with Iconic British Luxury Fashion Label. The agreement concerns Live Video Shopping during the pilot phase, which lasts for a total of three months starting this fall

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB has signed a pilot agreement to power Live Video Shopping for an iconic British luxury fashion label. The agreement gives the customer the right to use Live Video Shopping at a fixed cost of 35,000 GBP (approx 0.4 MSEK) during the 3-month period beginning October 2020.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 20, 2020.

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | ir@bambuser.com or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-enters-pilot-agreement-with-iconic-british-luxury-fashion-label-for-live-video-shopping-thr,c3216652

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3216652/1321198.pdf

Release

