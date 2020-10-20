Set to grow by USD 132.21 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online tutoring market to register a CAGR of over 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education Technology Group, Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing importance of STEM education will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Tutoring Market is segmented as below:

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Courses Stem Language Courses Other Courses



Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the online tutoring market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education Technology Group, Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Market size

Online Tutoring Market trends

Online Tutoring Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the use of apps and wearables for online tutoring are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as data security and privacy issues in the online tutoring industry may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online tutoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online tutoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online tutoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online tutoring market vendors

