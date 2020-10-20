HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering

Automating seamless network ordering and driving digital customer journeys

HONG KONG and DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, announced the successful integration of MEF LSO Sonata APIs with AT&T*, enabling seamless ordering of HGC's network services.

MEF's set of standardized LSO Sonata APIs enable frictionless inter-provider services across global carriers, offering dynamic and on-demand end-to-end connectivity services, with enhanced interoperability and compatibility among service providers. The MEF LSO Sonata capability aims to streamline machine to machine interactions for quoting, ordering, provisioning, trouble ticketing and billing services necessary to bring digital experiences to our customers.

With this integration of MEF LSO Sonata APIs, global customers can virtually and seamlessly order Carrier Ethernet services, with significantly accelerated delivery cycle times and enhanced provisioning process with HGC's software defined network. In addition, automated, near real time notifications allow our customers to keep track of order delivery progress.

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President of International Business of HGC, said, "Accelerating our customers' digital transformation is a key imperative of our digital strategy. The collaboration between HGC and AT&T will uplift overall service availability and speed to market capability among carriers. It is the team's comprehensive effort to interconnect and collaborate with global operators, thus driving in-country adoption across the telco business ecosystem. HGC is dedicated to advancing carrier interoperability and frictionless commerce through adopting industry standards empowering business customers with more efficient and flexible network services."

"The standardization of business application interoperability is a critical component in evolving the industry to a cloud-like experience for telecoms services, building towards fully-automated networks that raise the bar for customer experience. AT&T's integration with HGC is an important step as we extend our global carrier collaboration based on the MEF LSO Sonata API standards," said John Nolan, Vice President, Global Connections and Alliance Management at AT&T. "We continue to contribute and support the MEF LSO Sonata API work and anticipate that more carriers will adopt these standards in the coming months. We continue to see a growing global movement towards adoption in the drive to frictionless commerce."

"MEF congratulates HGC Global Communications and AT&T for their leading roles in implementing LSO Sonata APIs for inter-provider service automation and an enhanced customer experience," said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "Automation of business-to-business interactions with LSO Sonata APIs enables service providers to rapidly deliver high-performance/on-demand data services beyond the network footprint of any individual operator. Worldwide cooperation among providers like AT&T and HGC Global Communications is vital for accelerating the industry's transformation to dynamic, assured, and certified services across a global federation of automated networks."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides a broad range of advanced telecommunications and ICT services. Headquartered in Hong Kong and operating 23 overseas offices on five continents, it provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and adding the latest technologies and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses - nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data median download speeds for Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2020.