Lead Forensics adds two UK Customer Experience Awards to its trophy cabinet

PORTSMOUTH, England, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading B2B lead generation technology vendor, Lead Forensics, has been named as the winner of two prestigious accolades at the 2020 UK Customer Experience Awards (UKCXA'20).

Lead Forensics, headquartered in Portsmouth, UK, was presented with the Gold award for 'B2B customer experience - SaaS', which celebrates 'B2B organisations focused on improving cutomer experience' and 'helping other businesses to operate and grow'.

The multi award-winning company was also named as the Silver winner in the 'employees at the heart of everything' category, which recognises 'organisations whose employee-centricity is the key to delivering customer experience results'.

Lilah Waite, Chief Marketing Officer at Lead Forensics, said: "We're thrilled to have taken home not one but two fantastic awards. This is an amazing achievement for the Customer Success team, the business as a whole, and really showcases the work we do to ensure the success of our customers and the happiness of our employees.

"We have implemented a number of initiatives after listening to our customers and employees to help us make the very best decisions and ensure the greatest possible experience for everyone. They are key to our business success - and recognising that is vital."

The awards ceremony, which took place virtually on Thursday 15 October, saw each category nominee presenting to an impressive line-up of judges before winners were announced. For Lead Forensics, a team of Customer Success representatives presented and, despite some technical difficulties, astounded judges and secured the two wins.

Each UKCXA'20 category has a minimum of 5 judges; every entry is scored at least 10 times; 6,000 unique scores are given on the day and every entry is scrutinised for at least 7.5 hours. Other category winners included big-names such as Vitality, NatWest and BT.

Lilah added: "CXA is a very prestigious awards body - being recognised as Gold and Silver winners in these impressive categories provides us with a great opportunity to put Lead Foresics firmly on the map when it comes to unbeatable customer and employee experience."

Lead Forensics is an innovative lead generation technology software company launched in 2009 with offices across the UK and US, more than 60,000 clients and over 600 employees. The business utilises reverse IP tracking technology and owns the world's largest matched business IP database, enabling users to reveal the previously anonymous identity of B2B website visitors. To learn more, visit: www.leadforensics.com

