Today, uAvionix Corporation announced it has filed a Technical Standard Order (TSO) application with the FAA Aircraft Certification Office (ACO) for its flagship Mode S ADS-B OUT transponder for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The ping200X follows a line of groundbreaking, low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) avionics developed and certified by uAvionix for UAS and General Aviation aircraft. Approval is expected in Q4 2020.

uAvionix has filed its TSO application for the 50 gram ping200X Mode S ADS-B transponder. The company aims to deliver the first certified Mode S transponder designed exclusively to meet the needs of unmanned aircraft.

Weighing only 50 grams, the Level 2els Class 1 transponder packs a punch, delivering 250W of transmit power while only drawing an average of 1.5W, making its profile small enough to be fitted onto Group 1 and 2 UAS.

ping200X will be certified to TSO-C112e (Mode S), TSO-C166b (ADS-B OUT), and TSO-C88b (altitude encoder), enabling airspace access, regulatory, and Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) acceptance worldwide.

ping200X will be the first TSO Certified Transponder designed for the unique needs of UAS. With years of experience miniaturizing avionics for smaller, lighter, and less power consuming applications, uAvionix has made advancements to support longer flight times, higher payloads, and non-traditional aircraft designs across industries.

"Certified avionics support our customers' needs in pursuing Type Certifications for their aircraft, gaining access to controlled airspace, or in meeting safety case objectives for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations," said Paul Beard, CEO. "It's a regulatory enabler, providing assurance to regulators, ANSPs, and manufacturers that the device performs as intended, while providing for safe separation for larger UAS operating in mixed-use airspace."

