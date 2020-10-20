Agile1 Launches Predictive Cyber Risk Scoring to Leading MDR Platform

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Detection and Response leader, Agile1 launches Predictive Analytics Risk Scoring to provide tech executives the foresight to understand immediate cyber risks and guide security teams to respond quicker.

Agile1, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) platform and SOC-as-a-Service provider, has launched Predictive Analytics Risk Scoring to provide technology executives the foresight to understand cyber risk exposure. The platform is designed to help organizations identify, prioritize and quantify cybersecurity risks with 78% fewer false positives.

Agile1's Predictive Risk Scoring is a tremendously accurate predictive security score because the platform aggregates and analyzes all consolidated security data in an organization. This includes the cloud, devices, network, SaaS applications, API's and anomalous human behavior. Measuring cyber risk is complex because there are no accepted norms. Agile1 creates a scoring model based on 13 unique factors that combine security data, anomalous behavior, policies, configurations, historical record, forecasting and criticality.

Agile1's Predictive Cyber Risk Scoring uses machine learning scoring techniques based on empirical modeling. We combine machine learning with user behavior analytics to create accurate models to evaluate predictive features embedded in the data. All this while minimizing the false-positives.

"The mid-market is in need of a managed 24x7 Managed Breach Detection Platform so they can experience complete visibility and total security driven by a deep analytics foundation to understand their security gaps," says Tony Pietrocola, president, Agile1. Pietrocola added, "If you are a valued channel partner who utilizes Agile1 technology to run your SOC, you now have predictive scoring and analytics to grow your cyber consulting services around."

Agile1 monitors millions of security events every day world-wide. Agile1 is redefining the MDR space with modern technology that simplifies the process, reduces false positives and actually shows technology executives where they have security gaps. For more information please visit www.Agile1.io

CONTACT: Tony Pietrocola, tpietrocola@agile1.io