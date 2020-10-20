HONG KONG, Oct 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - China's leading online tour guide provider Lvji Technology Holding Inc. ("Lvji Technology" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1745.HK) listed in Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2020. The list spotlights 200 publicly listed small and midsized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion. And 56 Chinese companies are on the list, including Lvji Technology, WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), China Education Group (839.HK), and iKang Medical (1789.HK).



The companies on this list have scored above their peers in a composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels and robust governance. The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. By using metrics both quantitative and qualitative, the final list of 200 is truly a select group.



Lvji Technology is based on the core business of selling online tour guides and technology, combines with cutting-edge technologies such as GPS positioning and cloud computing. The Group provides hand- drawn maps of tourist destinations, multilingual editorial contents and voice-over commentaries, tour route recommendation, one-click navigation and other functions to provide a comprehensive travel experience. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's online tour guides covered 22,044 tourist attractions in the PRC. As of the same date, the Company's online tour guides covered 278 AAAAA tourist attractions and 2,170 AAAA tourist attractions.



As the global epidemic prevention and control situation becomes normal, the company, as the China's leading online tour guide provider, will give full play to the safe and non-contact attributes of its online tour guide, VR technology, smart tourist destinations management service system and other products, serving the purposes of improving operational efficiency of tourist attractions, and of helping China's tourism industry to recover.



About Lvji Technology Holdings Inc.



Lvji Technology Holding Inc. was founded in December 2013, it focuses on the research and development of electronic tour guide software, global tour guide system and tourism related supporting business. Based on Lvji Technology, the intelligent tourism industry has formed multiple main businesses, such as intelligent tour guide, future scenic spot-SaaS, a mobile phone tour and scenic spot sharing facilities. Business-supported tourism ecosphere is a world-renowned intelligent tourism industry solutions expert. Lvji Technology accounts for an 86.2% market share in the online tour guide service market in terms of GMV in 2018, according to F&S. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's online tour guides covered 22,044 tourist attractions in the PRC. As of the same date, the Company's online tour guides covered 278 AAAAA tourist attractions and 2,170 AAAA tourist attractions.



