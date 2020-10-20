The global galacto-oligosaccharide market is expected to grow by USD 486.79 million as per Technavio's market research report. The analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market reveals a market slowdown in the first half of 2020,. However, the effect will gradually lessen in the coming quarters. In addition, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is driven by the health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharides. In addition, the use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market.

Galacto-oligosaccharides are prebiotics and non-digestible food ingredients. They stimulate the activity of gut bacteria, which improves immunity, enhance the absorption of essential nutrients, and produce powerful antioxidant H2 gas. Galacto-oligosaccharides also inhibit the binding or survival of opportunistic microorganisms, such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella Typhimurium, and Clostridia. They can also influence the immune system by producing antimicrobial substances and inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria. Many such health benefits are fueling the growth of the global galacto-oligosaccharide market.

Major Five Galacto-oligosaccharide Companies:

Clasado Biosciences

Clasado Biosciences operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers Bimuno, which is a daily fiber supplement containing galacto-oligosaccharides, which feeds and stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.

Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Ingredients, Consumer and foodservice, and China Farms. The company offers NZMP SureStart GOS, which is a prebiotic supplement added to infant formula products to make them closer to the composition of breast milk for mothers who cannot or choose not to breastfeed.

Ingredion Inc.

Ingredion Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. The company offers BIOLIGO GL 5700 IMF. It is a soluble dietary fiber made from lactose in the form of a syrup that contains 57% galacto-oligosaccharide.

Lactose (India) Ltd.

Lactose (India) Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers galacto-oligosaccharide produced through the enzymatic conversion of lactose and is available in the powder form.

New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.

New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers products such as GOS-270-P, GOS-700-P, and GOS-800-P.

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Syrup

Powder

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

Asia

ROW

