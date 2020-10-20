Merz Aesthetics, a global leader in medical aesthetics, today announced that Radiesse is celebrating ten million syringes shipped worldwide over almost twenty years. Radiesse is a unique calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) injectable filler1 used for volumization, lifting and contouring, as well as skin rejuvenation by stimulating natural collagenogenesis.2,3 The product portfolio includes Radiesse and Radiesse Lidocaine delivering effective and natural-looking cosmetic results, distinguished by its established safety profile4 and high patient satisfaction.5

"As we reflect on this milestone, we are proud of the fact that, Radiessehas proven to provide aesthetic practitioners with a unique treatment that they can administer confidently, while supporting their patients' desired impact," said Kristel Hectors, Head of Marketing EMEA, Merz Aesthetics. "With almost twenty years of scientific evidence and clinical experience, Radiesse is such a unique product and full of opportunities and possibilities. As we are looking ahead, we are excited for what's to come over the next years for Radiesse."

The milestone campaign launching under the tagline "The Power Used By Millions" reinforces the uniqueness of the product and its working mechanism. Informing health care professionals and educating patients on the uniqueness of Radiesse, on its working mechanism and efficacy.

"Radiesse is my number one go to product because of its versatility. Radiesse plus for contouring, lifting, ligaments and volumizing. Classic Radiesse for classic indications like folds and of course hyperdiluted Radiesse for skin quality improvement," said Jani van Loghem, MD Cosmetisch arts KNMG. "It is a biostimulatory product going beyond a hyaluronic acid: the collagen will be giving the patient the final result and it is a really nice message to the patient! That's why I choose Radiesse."

About Radiesse/Radiesse (+) Lidocaine

Radiesse is an injectable dermal filler that provides immediate volume and correction and continues to work by stimulating the body's own natural collagen production. In addition, Radiesse activated the self-renewing potential within the skin to make the skin firm, elastic and strong. Radiesse can be tailored to individual requirements and skin condition.1,6-10

Radiesse (+) Lidocaine injectable implant is an opaque, dermal filler that contains a small quantity of local anesthetic (lidocaine). In Europe, Radiesse (+) Lidocaine is indicated for plastic reconstructive procedures, including deep dermal and subdermal soft tissue augmentation of the facial area and for restoration and correction of facial volume loss. The presence of lidocaine is intended to reduce patient pain and to enhance comfort during treatment.1,6-10

Radiesse Radiesse (+) Lidocaine is valued by doctors and patients around the world for its tolerability and safety profile. Radiesse received the CE mark for aesthetic use in Europe in 2004, with U.S. FDA approval following in 2006. In that time, Radiesse has been considered a leading minimally-invasive aesthetic treatment trusted by healthcare providers around the world. The product has been available on the market for more than fifteen years, with now 10 million syringes shipped worldwide and a clinically proven safety profile supported by more than 200 clinical studies and peer-reviewed publications.1,6-10

Radiesse is available in more than 70 countries worldwide.

About Merz Aesthetics

At Merz Aesthetics, we are a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves. Clinically proven, our product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with the highest standards of safety and efficacy. We are known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Our global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with locations in 32 countries worldwide. Merz Aesthetics is part of Merz Group, a family owned company founded in 1908 and based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

