Excore Finance: ExCore Finance: Implementing a Protocol without Inflation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / ExCore Finance announces it's public presale on October 19. ExCore launched its public presale with a hardcap of $500,000. 4,000 ExCore tokens are being sold at $125 a piece (and a minimum buy-in of 1 ETH) on Bounce Finance, a secure medium for presale/private sale transactions. The public presale will complete by Thursday, October 22 or once the hardcap is reached. After the presale comes the ExCore staking platform as well as listing on Coin Tiger. ExCore Finance is an anti-deflation token that has many impressive features such as 550% APY for stakers. People can join the public presale via this link: https://app.bounce.finance/fixed-swap/3859

Staking

After buying ExCore tokens in the presale phase via (https://app.bounce.finance/fixed-swap/3859), stakers will be able to stake the tokens on Wednesday, October 21. A 1% fee will be charged to stake the coins at a 550% APY; which is astoundingly higher than interest earned while holding money in banks (usually less that 1% APY). It is possible to withdraw after a minimum of 7 days staked after paying a 1% fee for staking on https://exvault.finance. The ExCore staking pool is self-sustaining as it uses fees taken from every transaction (1%) and gives them to those who stake their tokens. To start off, there are 1,500 ExCore tokens in the staking pool to get things going.

Listing

On Friday, October 23, ExCore will be listed on a centralized exchange soon followed by Uniswap. ExCore has partnered with Coin Tiger, a reliable and trustworthy centralized exchange. 3,500 ExCore tokens will be listed here at a starting price determined by the outcomes of ExCore's private and public sales. Not only will ExCore list on Coin Tiger, but it will also have an airdrop and a trading contest hosted by Coin Tiger! There will be 50 ExCore tokens ($125/piece) being distributed to those who trade the most and to those who hold their purchased ExCore on Coin Tiger!

Conclusion

ExCore is a revolutionary crypto that allows for sustainable, high return staking. The presale won't last long, so if interested, make sure to get in before time runs out (or supply!) If someone ends up missing the ExCore presale, he will still be able to participate in both staking and trading on the Coin Tiger exchange. Traders may even win some rewards from the ExCore trading competition; May the best trader win!

ExCore Links

Here, one can find a few very helpful links, but most importantly the link to Github. This verifies the integrity of ExCore through the open source code (that anyone can see!). Smart contracts will be audited on Wednesday, October 21.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ExCoreVault

Github: https://github.com/ExCoreFinance

Telegram: https://t.me/excorevault

Media Contact

Company: Excore Finance

Contact: Joseph Shaw

E-Mail: joseph.shaw@exvault.finance

Telephone: +44 7191 461764

Website: https://www.exvault.finance/

