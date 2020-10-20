

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the U.S. relief package and the upcoming U.S. presidential election.



Spot gold rose 0.15 percent to $1,907.07 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,910.05.



Investors clung to hopes for a deal in stimulus talks as a deadline for U.S. lawmakers to pass an economic stimulus bill approached.



The dollar index eased after reports suggested that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin 'continued to narrow their differences' on the virus relief package.



Ahead of the final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday, a poll showed that Biden's once-encouraging lead over incumbent Trump has narrowed.



The Commission on Presidential Debates announced it will employ new rules at the final debate to mute microphones in order to ensure a more orderly discussions of the issues.



Each candidate will be allotted two minutes to answer the moderator's questions, during which time the other man's mic will be shut off. Once they both have had their two minutes, there will be open discussion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de