CLSMarketData clients to gain unique access to tailored, quantitative research through SIGTech's multi-asset systematic analytics platform

CLS, a financial market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions, and SIGTech, a leading technology provider to quantitative investment managers, today announce a collaboration to provide CLSMarketData clients with access to SIGTech's back testing environment and analytics platform.

Through the collaboration, CLS clients will have the option to use SIGTech's cloud-hosted Python-based research platform to perform tailored analyses of CLSMarketData the largest single source of FX executed trade data available to the market.

The collaboration will address increasing demand from model-driven investors who may not have sufficient resources or computing power to evaluate large scale data, particularly to find signals from multiple datasets across different asset classes.

Masami Johnstone, Head of Information Services, CLS, said: "The collaboration with SIGTech is a revolutionary step forward for understanding FX market dynamics using a sophisticated quantitative method. Our aim is to help clients realize the value of CLSMarketData by leveraging SIGTech's expertise in multi-asset systematic investing. We have seen rising demand from market participants, especially in the mid-market, to help with data testing.

"For example, evaluating CLS's FX alternative data against traditional market data from various venues can be resource intensive. Through this latest initiative, a broader segment of the market will gain access to SIGTech's strong expertise in signal detection and backtesting, enabling quantitative researchers and portfolio managers to focus on enhancing their strategies."

Bin Ren, Founder and CEO of SIGTech, added: "In-depth data analysis requires significant time, resources and expertise. Our unique full-service platform, which has been extensively tested and refined over a seven-year period before launching, takes care of the onboarding, cleaning, validation and normalization of data. When used with our industry-leading backtest engine and portfolio analytics, a portfolio manager can reduce the time required for investment strategy development and deployment by up to 90 percent.

"Now, more than ever, there is significant and growing demand for unique alternative data and analytics platforms which help investors enhance their investment decisions. We are delighted to be collaborating with a market leader like CLS to bring the value of the largest single source of FX alternative data, seamlessly integrated with the best systematic investing platform, to a growing set of clients."

About CLS

CLS helps clients navigate the changing FX marketplace reducing risk and creating efficiencies. Our extensive network and deep market intelligence enable CLS specialists to lead the development of standardized solutions to real market problems. Our innovative, forward-looking products make the trading process faster, easier, safer and more cost-effective empowering our clients' success.

About CLSMarketData

Since our launch in 2002, we have warehoused the details of over 1 billion trades, across the 18 currencies that we support, creating the largest single source of FX executed trade data available to the market. Access to this FX alternative data provides an unparalleled view of market activity to support best execution, risk mitigation and reporting requirements. CLSMarketData should not be construed as investment advice, and past performance is no guarantee of future results. Find out more: cls-group.com/products/data/clsmarketdata/

About SIGTech

SIGTech offers a state-of-the-art cloud-hosted analytics platform that helps investment managers conduct cutting-edge quantitative research and multi-asset systematic investing. Our end-to-end platform allows users to focus on signal detection and backtesting, significantly reducing the time and cost of investment strategy research and deployment. Founded in 2019, SIGTech has been chosen by asset managers, hedge funds and universities around the world as their trusted technology provider in quantitative finance. Find out more: www.sigtech.com

