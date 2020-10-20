London Teen Inspired By 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Celebrates His Own £1m Business Success

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sami Loyal, aged 19, has shown teenagers aspiring to be millionaire entrepreneurs how it's done by marking the £1m landmark for his online training business.

A keen YouTuber since the age of eight, Sami says he found school 'boring' and always had ambitions of being a millionaire.

Sami, from west London, is now celebrating reaching the £1m milestone through a mix of commodity, cryptocurrency and indices trading and his online brand Forflies, where he shares his skills to subscribers of his videos, analysis and insight.

"I felt what I was learning at school had no relevance to the skills I needed to be an entrepreneur," said Sami.

Inspired by what he saw online, by 14, Sami had built a YouTube channel reviewing the latest tech gadgets such as new mobile phones.

He then used just £28 to start a business managing talent agents handling the sponsorship of over 80 YouTubers which raised £1,200 a month, giving him £200 profit on top of his £20 pocket money.

He said: "When I was 15 I watched the film 'Wolf of Wall Street' and decided I wanted to live that lifestyle so set my sites on becoming an online trader.

"I then read three books, one recommended by Bill Gates on the principles of success and then two on how to trade.

"They taught me everything I needed to know and gave me the confidence to follow my dreams."

Sami taught himself how to trade online - and at 15 turned £300 into £100,000 in just 12 months through trading, YouTube advertising and sponsorships.

"Self-belief and accepting the truth about who you are and what you can achieve is so powerful," says Sami.

"When I only had £100 I used to recite mantras in the shower about being successful and how much money I could make.

"I remember the first time I earnt £22,000 in just one day through trading. I knew I was going to get it, I just had to reach for it.

"I remember sitting up in bed, overcome with emotion. But thanks to what I'd read and the inspiration of seeing other YouTubers smashing it online I knew it was possible for me to run a business as a teenager and become a millionaire entrepreneur."

Aside from spending his money on travelling and cars, including a Porsche, Audi convertible and a Tesla, Sami has bought his mum her dream car, an Audi Q5 and pays the rent and bills for the house her shares with her.

He said: "Even now I always make sure that I'll have enough money to put food on the table and somewhere to live for at least a year if things suddenly change for me.

"But I'm just at the beginning of my entrepreneurial journey with hopefully many years of successful business ahead, so while I'm making money I'm going to enjoy it while I'm young."

