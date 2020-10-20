Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: Two Xtreme Fighting Championships YoungGuns Bouts Added to XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Two Xtreme Fighting Championships YoungGuns bouts have been added to XFC 43, which takes place Nov. 11 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta.

Austin Bashi will take on Enzo Perez at 125 pounds in a bout that will kick off the live XFC 43 broadcast on NBC Sports Network, and Luis "Blackzilian" Navarro takes on Nicholas "The Hammer" Horton in the welterweight division.

XFC President Myron Molotky is excited to give four young eager fighters the chance to test their skills in the XFC Hexagon.

"It's best not to blink when these YoungGuns bouts take place in the XFC Hexagon, because all four fighters are starving to make an impression early in their careers. I couldn't help but put Bashi-Perez live on NBC Sports Network; this has major Fight of the Night potential. This is a huge platform for all four fighters; they're all aware of that, and more than ready to rise to the occasion. All four have what it takes to be superstars in the XFC down the road, but that all comes down to what happens Nov. 11 in Atlanta."

Austin Bashi vs. Enzo Perez

Austin Bashi makes his professional debut in the XFC Hexagon after earning a contract at the organization's September tryouts in his native Michigan. Packing heavy hands and an aggressive wrestling skill-set, the brash Bashi finished his amatuer career with back-to-back, first-round stoppages.

Top Nevada prospect Enzo Perez tries to improve to 2-0 as a professional with a second straight first-round stoppage in his Hexagon debut. The Cuban-born Perez cut his teeth as an up-and-comer under the super-tough Tuff-N-Uff amateur circuit in Las Vegas.

Luis "Blackzilian" Navarro vs. Nicholas "The Hammer" Horton

One of the most exciting young fighters out there, Luis "Blackzilian" Navarro makes his professional debut after a 4-0 amateur career. The former Tuff-N-Uff amateur champion is ready for the professional game with high expectations.

Nicholas "The Hammer" Horton makes his professional debut after amassing a spotless 6-0 amateur record in his native Michigan. His last four fights were all stoppage victories, including his most recent bout, when he won the Light Out Championship welterweight amateur title.

