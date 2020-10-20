

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders grew more than expected in September, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.



Export orders grew 9.9 percent year-on-year in September. Economists had forecast a growth of 9.0 percent. Orders rose 13.6 percent in August.



Orders for electronic products gained 29.7 percent yearly in September and, demand for machinery increased 23.7 percent. Orders for others and transport equipment rose by 31.0 percent and 22.8 percent, respectively.



Demand for optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus, and basic metals and articles thereof grew 19.6 percent and 14.8 percent. Electrical machinery products orders rose 12.1 percent.



Meanwhile, orders for chemicals, textile products, and information and communication products information and communication products declined.



On a monthly basis, export orders rose 10.0 percent in September.



