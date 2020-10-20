

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew more than expected in September, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



Separate data showed that producer prices declined at a faster pace in September due to lower cost in manufacturing.



Industrial production grew 5.9 percent annually in September, following a 5.6 percent rise in the same period last year. Economists had expected a growth of 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output decreased 5.8 percent in August.



Manufacturing output rose 7.2 percent, while mining and quarrying output was down 14.4 percent. Electricity output decreased 4.3 percent in September.



Producer prices declined 1.6 percent annually in September, following a 1.3 percent fall in August. Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent fall.



Prices in manufacturing fell 2.5 percent, while prices in mining and quarrying grew 5.4 percent, and electricity and other utilities gained 2.1 percent. Water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased 6.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.





