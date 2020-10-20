

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output growth rose for a fourth month in a row and at a solid rate in August, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



The construction output grew a seasonally adjusted 12.9 percent month-on-month in August, following a 4.5 percent rise in July. In June, output gained 14.1 percent.



This is the fourth consecutive month of growth since record falls during lockdown, ISTAT said.



Further, the agency said the seasonally adjusted index of construction output in August was above levels seen prior to the pandemic emergency, in the first two months of the year.



On a yearly basis, the construction output gained a working day adjusted 12.8 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, construction output increased 12.9 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



In the January to August period, construction output decreased a calendar-adjusted 14.4 percent and dropped 14.3 percent in the unadjusted series.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

