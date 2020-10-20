

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $827 million, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $798 million or $3.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $8.28 billion from $8.01 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $798 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.12 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.16 -Revenue (Q3): $8.28 Bln vs. $8.01 Bln last year.



