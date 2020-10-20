

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.31 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $7.52 billion from $7.64 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $7.52 Bln vs. $7.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.37 - $5.42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PHILIP MORRIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de