

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.70 billion, or $6.05 per share. This compares with $1.61 billion, or $5.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $16.50 billion from $15.17 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.70 Bln. vs. $1.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.05 vs. $5.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.09 -Revenue (Q3): $16.50 Bln vs. $15.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.45 Full year revenue guidance: $65.250 Bln



