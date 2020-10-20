Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Directorate Change

LEI: 213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32

Yorkshire Water Finance PLC

Directorate Changes

20 October 2020

Yorkshire Water Finance PLC announces that it has appointed Chris Johns to its Board, with effect from 19 October 2020, in place of Kathy Smith, who has resigned from the Board with effect from the same date.

