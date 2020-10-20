Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, October 20
LEI: 213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32
Yorkshire Water Finance PLC
Directorate Changes
20 October 2020
Yorkshire Water Finance PLC announces that it has appointed Chris Johns to its Board, with effect from 19 October 2020, in place of Kathy Smith, who has resigned from the Board with effect from the same date.
For further information please contact:
KATHY SMITH
COMPANY SECRETARY
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk
