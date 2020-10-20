

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, down by 0.7% from prior year. Excluding currency, adjusted earnings per share was $1.51, up 5.6% from last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter net revenue was $7.45 billion compared to $7.64 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $7.28 billion, for the quarter. Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume was down by 7.6%, for the quarter.



'We delivered stronger-than-anticipated results in the third quarter, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, with adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5.6% on an organic basis. Despite continued headwinds for our duty-free business and in Indonesia, we are raising our full-year 2020 guidance and now anticipate adjusted EPS growth of around 5% to 6% on an organic basis, compared to a range of approximately 3.5% to 5.0% previously,' said André Calantzopoulos, CEO.



For the full year, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.05 - $5.10. Excluding currency, adjusted earnings per share is projected in a range of $5.37 - $5.42, an organic growth of 5% - 6%. The forecast assumes a net revenue decline in the low single digits on an organic basis. Excluding Indonesia and PMI Duty Free, net revenue growth is anticipated in the low single digits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PHILIP MORRIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de