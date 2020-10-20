Antuit.ai Partners with Leading Supply Chain, Merchandising and Marketing Executives to Launch Strategic Advisory Board

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antuit.ai, a Goldman Sachs company and leader in SaaS AI solutions for supply chain, merchandising and marketing in the Consumer Products and Retail industries, announces the formation of the Antuit.ai Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

Founding members of the antuit.ai SAB include the following executives with deep expertise across Consumer Products, Retail, and Technology:

Bill Read , Former Accenture NA Supply Chain Senior Managing Director and Capgemini Vice President

, Former Accenture NA Supply Chain Senior Managing Director and Capgemini Vice President Randall Beard , Former Proctor & Gamble Managing Director and Nielsen Global President

, Former Proctor & Gamble Managing Director and Nielsen Global President Bill Marrin , Executive Director of Supply Chain 50, part of World 50, a C-level Peer to Peer Community

, Executive Director of Supply Chain 50, part of World 50, a C-level Peer to Peer Community Fernando Palacios , Former Miller Coors Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer and Land O' Lakes EVP

, Former Miller Coors Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer and Land O' Lakes EVP J. Matt Salmonson , Former GAP SVP of Inventory Management, Williams-Sonoma EVP and Retail Strategy Executive

"I am very excited to have this group of innovative and thought leading industry executives involved with antuit.ai to bring an outside-in voice to the table," said Craig Silverman, CEO of antuit.ai. "They will help us shape our strategy as we continue to blaze a path as an AI disruptive technology leader to unlock value for our customers across supply chain, revenue growth management, lifecycle pricing, omnichannel merchandising and personalization."

Bill Read, antuit.ai SAB Leader, said, "Antuit.ai is not just talking AI, but has productionized an AI platform and solutions to deliver real results at scale for global companies. Not many SaaS companies can make that claim and back it up. I am excited to be part of antuit.ai's game-changing technology solutions and lead the SAB as an independent member. Along with the rest of the board members, I look forward to assisting the company to support their growth and the positive impact to their clients' P&L."

About antuit.ai

Antuit.ai, a Goldman Sachs company, is the leader in AI-powered solutions for Forecasting and Merchandising. World-class retailers and consumer products companies leverage antuit.ai solutions to digitally transform their business and achieve outsized business results for supply chain, merchandising, pricing, and marketing. To learn more, visit https://www.antuit.ai.

