Dienstag, 20.10.2020
Der SCHWEDEN-HAMMER! Vieles deutet auf ein gewaltiges Vorkommen! Fliegt jetzt der Deckel bei den Aktien weg?
WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Tradegate
20.10.20
14:59 Uhr
222,95 Euro
+0,80
+0,36 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
222,10222,2515:01
222,10222,3015:01
PR Newswire
20.10.2020 | 14:03
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spectrm Launches Instagram Messaging Solutions for Brands

Spectrm launched Instagram Messaging Solutions today, enabling brands to scale one-to-one messaging with Instagram's 1 billion users.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer demand for messaging businesses is growing fast, accelerated by e-commerce growth due to COVID-19. In the first half of 2020, online spending in the US grew by 30.1% to reach $347.26 billion. The adoption of e-commerce increased from previously infrequent online shoppers by 160%1. With 75% of consumers now preferring to engage brands in private messaging channels vs traditional channels, conversational marketing platforms, like Spectrm, are seeing rapid adoption by consumer brands.

"We are thrilled that Spectrm is launching Instagram Messaging Solutions. Businesses and people are messaging with each other more than ever, and Instagram is an important channel to connect with customers and build relationships," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "Messenger API support for Instagram means businesses and developers can now manage their customer communications on Instagram at scale."

Spectrm's Instagram Messaging Solutions help marketers identify and convert pre-purchase messages automatically on Instagram, respond to FAQs, and hand over customer service requests to live support agents in the app.

"We're excited to add Instagram to the growing list of messaging channels our conversational marketing platform integrates with," said Max Koziolek, CEO at Spectrm. "Private messaging is the most popular form of social communication today. It's increasingly how people want to engage with brands. Messaging offers customers the personalized and instant connection to brands they want. For brands, it enables marketers to identify preferences and tailor buyer journeys at scale in real-time. The result? Better customer experiences that generate more revenue and build stronger long term customer relationships. Making it easier for people and brands to connect with Instagram messaging is a big step for the industry."

For details visit https://spectrm.io/growth-solutions/instagram-messaging-automation/.
For press enquiries contact ben@spectrm.io.

ABOUT SPECTRM.IO

Spectrm is the conversational marketing platform for global brands. From disruptors to Fortune 100 companies, teams rely on Spectrm's marketing automation solutions, conversational AI and customer success to launch marketing chatbots on the world's biggest messaging platforms.




1 See: https://spectrm.io/insights/whitepapers/industry-report-the-effects-of-covid-on-retail-the-shift-to-ecommerce/

© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.