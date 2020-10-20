macro-eyes introduces AI to Sierra Leone COVID response, making it faster and easier to understand health system capacity

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- macro-eyes announced today that it will implement CHAIN in Sierra Leone, enabling health systems to better respond to COVID-19 and provide essential care.

Pioneering Connected Health Artificial Intelligence Network (CHAIN) technology generates real-time views into equipment, staff, and supplies, enabling health facilities to proactively prepare for shifts in demand and best allocate resources. The AI technology will be adopted across Sierra Leone through partnership with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and the Directorate of Science, Technology, and Innovation led by Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, Education Minister and Chief Innovation Officer.

Governments assess health systems to understand the state of existing infrastructure. CHAIN revolutionizes the way assessments are done: faster, more accurate, and responsive to change on the ground. By combining publicly available data, facility-specific information and direct input from health workers, CHAIN rapidly determines the facility's readiness to effectively care for COVID patients and deliver essential medical care.

The technology allows leaders to virtually step inside any facility, assess equipment and staff, and scan capabilities of a region - without leaving their desk. Sierra Leone will be the first of many countries to view real-time capacity at current levels and identify where and when resources will have the greatest impact.

"The macro-eyes framework for rapidly assessing health facilities should play a valuable role in the effective allocation of COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines," says Dr. Ramkumar Hariharan, Director of Applied AI at macro-eyes. "This technology delivers intelligence on where to distribute essential health goods like vaccines to most effectively reach key populations."

AI offers the ability to address problems before they occur. By looking into the future to predict demand and capacity, AI buys time.

About CHAIN

CHAIN makes the delivery of care predictive, with intelligent supply chains at the core. With the ability to predict capacity and utilization, facilities are better able to prepare and care for people in need.

About macro-eyes

macro-eyes is the AI company with the mandate to make critical infrastructure predictive - everywhere - saving lives and extending the impact of scarce resources. macro-eyes works with governments, leading academic medical centers and safety-net institutions to deploy robust AI that generates specific insight even when conventional data doesn't exist.

Related link: https://www.macro-eyes.com/

Contact: media@macro-eyes.com, +260966301001

