Der SCHWEDEN-HAMMER! Vieles deutet auf ein gewaltiges Vorkommen! Fliegt jetzt der Deckel bei den Aktien weg?
PR Newswire
20.10.2020 | 14:04
Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Directorate Change

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, October 20

LEI No: 213800SPVHJCCUH13862

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited

Directorate Changes

20 October 2020

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited announces that it has appointed Chris Johns to its Board, with effect from 19 October 2020, in place of Kathy Smith, who has resigned from the Board with effect from the same date.

For further information please contact:

KATHY SMITH
COMPANY SECRETARY
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk

© 2020 PR Newswire
