Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Directorate Change

LEI No: 213800SPVHJCCUH13862

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited

Directorate Changes

20 October 2020

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited announces that it has appointed Chris Johns to its Board, with effect from 19 October 2020, in place of Kathy Smith, who has resigned from the Board with effect from the same date.

For further information please contact:

KATHY SMITH

COMPANY SECRETARY

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD

BD6 2SZ



Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk