Infosys Ltd up 145% Since March, But Just Getting Started
Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has a market cap of $63.5 billion, so it isn't exactly an under-the-radar tech stock, but it's not a stock you hear a lot of investors talking about. Which is unfortunate, since it's been providing some lucky investors huge gains over the last decade.
Most recently though, since.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has a market cap of $63.5 billion, so it isn't exactly an under-the-radar tech stock, but it's not a stock you hear a lot of investors talking about. Which is unfortunate, since it's been providing some lucky investors huge gains over the last decade.
Most recently though, since.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
INFOSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de