Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) Senior Director of Engineering and Quality, Don Ayers, to Participate in the Water Tower Research Virtual Fireside Chat Series, Covering "Capstone's Strategy for the New Hydrogen Economy"

Webcast to Be Held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET.

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET. The topic will be a "Strategy for the Hydrogen Economy." Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

Don Ayers, Capstone's Senior Director Of Engineering And Quality, will participate in the Fireside Chat Series hosted by Shawn Severson, Head of ClimateTech and Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research. Following the webcast presentation, there will be a short audience question and answer session.

The topic of the Fireside Chat is the Company's strategy in the developing hydrogen economy. The hydrogen economy has gained substantial momentum over the past 12 months. Hydrogen is frequently used as a fuel in fuel cells but can also be used as a fuel for combustion-based systems like low emission microturbines.

Capstone has historically updated and modified its energy systems to have a wide range of fuel flexibility. As hydrogen becomes more widely available, energy systems will need to have the flexibility to use it as a fuel. Hydrogen, and especially green hydrogen, are positioned for meaningful growth in the coming years. As a result, Capstone has been developing ultra-low emission, highly efficient energy solutions to capitalize on this growing trend.

To date, the company has demonstrated that it can safely run on a 20% hydrogen - 80% natural gas mix and recently announced a new Research & Development partnership with Argonne National Laboratory that is currently testing a 70% hydrogen - 30% natural gas blend. This is a promising milestone on the development roadmap to a 100% hydrogen product. The real value sits in the broader context of fuel flexibility and providing end customers with multiple fuel options depending on fuel price and carbon savings goals.

The presentation is open to all investors and will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com and on the Water Tower Research website at www.watertowerresearch.com.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

REGISTER HERE

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact:

rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and, in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "objective," "intend," "targeted," "plan" and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the disclosure under "Risk Factors" in those filings) that may cause Capstone's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Capstone Turbine Corporation

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@capstoneturbine.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611144/Capstone-Turbine-NASDAQ-CPST-Senior-Director-of-Engineering-and-Quality-Don-Ayers-to-Participate-in-the-Water-Tower-Research-Virtual-Fireside-Chat-Series-Covering-Capstones-Strategy-for-the-New-Hydrogen-Economy