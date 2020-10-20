Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces New Loyalty Integration with Greenbits

Integration Enables Growth into New Dispensary Markets

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading technology company within the cannabis industry, and Greenbits, the nation's largest cannabis retail platform, announced today an integration that enables loyalty data synchronization. Retail cannabis businesses that use both Leafbuyer Loyalty, the Company's texting and loyalty platform, and Greenbits will gain access to several new features.

"Greenbits is one of the most prominent and innovative POS platforms in the cannabis space, so we are excited to roll out this new integration," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "This important development will make the latest, cutting-edge Leafbuyer products available to all Greenbits clients in markets across the country."

The integration enables Leafbuyer to pull customer loyalty data directly from the Greenbits POS system. Leafbuyer has the ability to run a wholly independent loyalty program for its dispensary and delivery clients, but this new development allows for a more seamless experience. By pulling loyalty point information for each customer from the Greenbits rewards platform, the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty product becomes significantly more attractive to Greenbits clients.

Loyalty systems generally operate on a points-per-visit or points-per-spend basis. While the latter is most effective, it is typically time-intensive and prone to user error. With this integration, dispensaries and deliveries who use Greenbits can seamlessly run a points-per-spend loyalty program with no extra effort required.

If the dispensary or delivery has a custom web app (a new Leafbuyer product), their customer can log into the app after the purchase to view their current balance of loyalty points. These apps are customized to match the dispensary or delivery's branding and are powerful tools to increase customer engagement. Within the app, the customer can also view the messaging center which includes every text message the dispensary or delivery has sent.

"With this integration complete, we will roll out these new features to all shared clients of Greenbits and Leafbuyer immediately," continued Rossner. "Our sales team is also eager to use this advancement to secure new clients."

About Greenbits

Greenbits empowers more than 1,200 cannabis retail locations across 13 states with a safer, smarter, easier way to manage day-to-day operations and maximize store performance. The company's robust retail platform - with automated state-by-state compliance, point of sale, inventory control, and personalized insights - enables owners, managers, and budtenders to run, protect, and grow their businesses with ease. As the largest provider of retail technology, Greenbits processes $4 billion in regulated cannabis sales annually on its platform. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has an office in Portland, Oregon.

Learn more at http://www.greenbits.com/

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at https://www.tech.leafbuyer.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

