Founders Bay Holdings Announces a Five-for-One Stock Split

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Founders Bay Holdings (the "Company", (OTC PINK:FDBH) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a five-for-one stock split to be effected in the form of a stock dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each outstanding share of common stock to make stock ownership more accessible to investors. The stock dividend will be payable on October 29, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 19, 2020. The new shares will be delivered by the Company's transfer agent Pacific Stock Transfer Company.

The Company's stock will begin trading regular way at the post-split price on October 30, 2020. Any shares purchased between the October 19, 2020 record date and the October 29, 2020 payment date will come with a "due-bill" entitling the buyer to four additional shares for each share purchased.

About Founders Bay Holdings:

Founders Bay Holdings, a Nevada corporation organized in 1986, operates through its wholly-owned Delaware subsidiary Founders Bay Technologies, Inc. Our company employs proprietary technology for management of electronic health care records under the tradename CareConnext®. Specifically, medical providers such as hospitals, clinics, and physician groups are required to update electronic health care records processes due to government mandates and technological progress. Medical providers can and do choose from a variety of different vendors, leading to incompatibility issues. Electronic health record systems are more efficient for the patient and reimbursement programs if they can be integrated across the board. CareConnext ® addresses the perennial problems related to the migration of data from legacy systems to current systems, as well as the integration and interoperability of different systems, without the overly expensive and disruptive data migration of system switching projects.

For more information:

www.fbaytech.com

www.carecnx.com

Contact:

Michael Thomas/CEO

michaelt@fbaytech.com

(302) 416-4816

SOURCE: Founders Bay Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611224/Founders-Bay-Holdings-Announces-a-Five-for-One-Stock-Split