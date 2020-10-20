International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. ("IGI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will not host a live teleconference.

The results, along with an accompanying slide presentation deck, will be posted on IGI's website at www.iginsure.com.

About IGI:

IGI is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer, underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI is an entrepreneurial business with a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction engineering, inherent defects, ports terminals, D&O, financial institutions, general third-party liability, legal expenses, surety, general aviation, professional indemnity, marine liability, political violence, forestry and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI always aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated "A" (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and "A-"/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Robin Sidders, Head of Investor Relations

T: 44 (0) 2072 204937

M: 44 (0) 7384 514785

Email: robin.sidders@iginsure.com



Media:

Aaida Abu Jaber, PR Marketing Manager

T: +96265662082 Ext. 407

M: +962770415540

Email: aaida.AbuJaber@iginsure.com