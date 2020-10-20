Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) has been selected as a winner of the 19th Annual Chicago Innovation Award. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 Each year, the Chicago Innovation Awards recognize the most innovative new products and services introduced in the Chicago region.

"We are honored to be a two-time recipient of the Chicago Innovation Award," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "At Horizon, we are committed to bringing forward new medicines to people living with life-changing diseases and to making a meaningful difference in their lives. TEPEZZA not only addresses a significant unmet need for people living with Thyroid Eye Disease, it is also changing the scientific community's understanding of the disease and how it is being treated."

TEPEZZA is a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) and a targeted inhibitor of the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) that is administered to patients through a series of eight infusions. The FDA approval of TEPEZZA in January 2020 fulfilled a serious unmet need for patients living with this debilitating disease, who historically have had to suffer as their symptoms progress risking severe and permanent damage to their eyes.

"Horizon has an admirable commitment to the rare disease community and is rapidly emerging as a leader in the biopharma industry," said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of Chicago Innovation Awards. "The company has made significant strides in innovation, bringing forward the first ever FDA-approved medicine for Thyroid Eye Disease while building out an R&D pipeline developing additional medicines for devastating rare diseases with very few treatment options."

The complete list of this year's award winners can be found at chicagoinnovation.com.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED often occurs in people living with hyperthyroidism or Graves' disease; however, it is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5

About TEPEZZA

INDICATION

TEPEZZA is indicated for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Infusion Reactions: TEPEZZA may cause infusion reactions. Infusion reactions have been reported in approximately 4% of patients treated with TEPEZZA. Reported infusion reactions have usually been mild or moderate in severity. Signs and symptoms may include transient increases in blood pressure, feeling hot, tachycardia, dyspnea, headache and muscular pain. Infusion reactions may occur during an infusion or within 1.5 hours after an infusion. In patients who experience an infusion reaction, consideration should be given to premedicating with an antihistamine, antipyretic, or corticosteroid and/or administering all subsequent infusions at a slower infusion rate.

Preexisting Inflammatory Bowel Disease: TEPEZZA may cause an exacerbation of preexisting inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Monitor patients with IBD for flare of disease. If IBD exacerbation is suspected, consider discontinuation of TEPEZZA.

Hyperglycemia: Increased blood glucose or hyperglycemia may occur in patients treated with TEPEZZA. In clinical trials, 10% of patients (two-thirds of whom had preexisting diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance) experienced hyperglycemia. Hyperglycemic events should be managed with medications for glycemic control, if necessary. Monitor patients for elevated blood glucose and symptoms of hyperglycemia while on treatment with TEPEZZA. Patients with preexisting diabetes should be under appropriate glycemic control before receiving TEPEZZA.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (incidence =5% and greater than placebo) are muscle spasm, nausea, alopecia, diarrhea, fatigue, hyperglycemia, hearing impairment, dysgeusia, headache and dry skin.

For additional information on TEPEZZA, please see Full Prescribing Information at TEPEZZAhcp.com.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

