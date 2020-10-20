

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate fell for a fifth straight month in September to the lowest in six months, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent in September from 6.4 percent in August. The rate was the lowest since March, when it was 6.1 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to a seasonally adjusted 18,781 in September from 18,959 in the previous month. In the corresponding period of last year, the number of unemployed persons was 15,375.



