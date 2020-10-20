Boustead Securities, LLC: Boustead Securities Receives 'Investment Bank of the Year' Award at IMPACT20

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") received the 'Investment Bank of the Year' award at the Internet Marketing Association's IMPACT20 virtual conference held on October 2, 2020.

The annual IMPACT Awards exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners of Internet marketing across every business segment.

IMPACT20 addressed innovation and pivoting during the pandemic, and featured a Keynote address from Steve Wozniak and industry leaders including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Oculus VR, MGM, ViewSonic Americas, Newscorp, Irvine Company and Evite.

"Boustead is honored to receive the 'Investment Bank of the Year' award from IMPACT20" says Boustead Founder and CEO Keith Moore. "This year of unpredictable change further underscored our mission to serve the needs of our clients by creating opportunities and applying creative solutions, to not only survive but succeed through the pandemic and beyond."

Boustead's team is defined by its tenacious execution and excels at completing difficult restructurings, financings, M&A transactions, and valuations in highly challenged situations.

Boustead's team of professionals have extensive experience in financing strategies, private placements and IPO's, negotiating transactions, working with leveraged recapitalizations, asset sales, tax-free exchanges, and loan workouts. We are committed to helping our clients achieve appropriate capital structure solutions that provide adequate liquidity and financial flexibility.

Congratulations to all the IMPACT20 Awards winners. View the full list below:

Contact:

Keith Moore, CEO

(949) 295-1580

keith@boustead1828.com

About Internet Marketing Association (IMA)

The IMA is one of the fastest growing professional organizations in the world. Its mission is to provide a unique knowledge-sharing platform where proven internet marketing strategies are demonstrated and shared to increase each member's value to their industry and their organization. Visit www.IMAnetwork.org for more information.

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution. For more information, please visit www.boustead1828.com.

SOURCE: Boustead Securities, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611177/Boustead-Securities-Receives-Investment-Bank-of-the-Year-Award-at-IMPACT20