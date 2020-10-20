

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Lowe's Companies Inc. is launching competitive deals urging customers to 'gift back' to their home, the place that has meant so much this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The home improvement retailer is introducing a new Season of Savings, beginning earlier than ever on October 22.



Lowe's also said its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to help associates and customers spend the day with their loved ones.



Competitive deals in-store and online will be launched on Thursday, October 22 to run through December, while supplies last, to eliminate frenzied, crowded, one-day shopping.



From October 22 to December 2, online-only Cyber Steals will be available on tools, generators, pressure washers, patio sets, electronics, small appliances, floorcare, lighting, décor and more.



The customers can save up to $700 with purchases of major appliances totaling $1,999 or more from November 19 to December 2. Various other offers are also available till December 30.



Further, the company is introducing Free Local Fresh Christmas Tree Delivery starting Friday, October 30. Other decorative items, including fresh-cut wreaths and tree containers, will also be available for free local delivery for purchases over $45.



Lowe's is also introducing special initiatives to give back to the many communities it serves.



Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, said, 'Our homes have never been more meaningful to our lives than they have been in 2020. Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them. As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right.'



