Trading in Guard Therapeutics International AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is October 23, 2020. Short name: GUARD BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014829867 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 203470 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.