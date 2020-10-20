

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TCP, CP.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income declined to C$598 million or C$4.41 per share from C$618 million or C$4.46 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were C$4.12, an 11 percent decrease from C$4.61 last year.



Revenues for the quarter decreased by 6 percent to C$1.86 billion from C$1.98 billion in the prior year.



CP expects a low-single-digit decline in revenue ton-miles in 2020 and at least mid-single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth. CP continues to expect capital expenditures of C$1.6 billion in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de