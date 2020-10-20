Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.10.2020
CUPRA is the first automotive brand to participate in Extreme E

- CUPRA partners with ABT, helping promote electrification, sustainability and equality

- CUPRA grows its electrified motorsport knowledge helping feed knowledge into its passenger vehicle line-up

MARTORELL, Spain, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUPRA is taking its motorsport heritage into the contemporary times joining the Extreme E racing series as the main partner of the ABT Sportsline team.

CUPRA is the first automotive brand to participate in Extreme E (PRNewsfoto/CUPRA)

Extreme E, the electric SUV off-road competition, is set to travel across some of the world's most extreme environments in 2021 with a five-stage format. The global voyage will utilise its international entertainment platform to promote electrification, sustainability, and equality.

CUPRA's move into the Extreme E arena isn't a surprise, as the brand has always pushed the boundaries of what is possible. The CUPRA e-Racer - the world's first all-electric racing touring car - integrated four single-speed electric motors that delivered a combined 680PS (500kW) and 960Nm with a 65kWh liquid cooled battery pack, helping redefine what motorsport could be.

That project helped the brand develop its knowledge as it takes a journey towards electrification becoming an ever more important part of its passenger vehicle line-up. And it now has the CUPRA Leon plug-in hybrid, which will be followed at the beginning at 2021 by the CUPRA Formentor plug-in hybrid, which will be available in 2 different variants, and will be joined by the CUPRA el-Born in the second half of next year. All vehicles will bring sustainable mobility with the character and dynamism that enthusiasts desire.

Extreme E: An electric odyssey

CUPRA will pair up with ABT Sportsline as the racing team's main partner, and will contribute to lining up a team of engineers and drivers for this electric odyssey. The Extreme E has a gender equal sporting format whereby teams must field one male and one female driver. The first of whom is CUPRA e-ambassador, Mattias Ekström.

"Extreme E is a mix of Raid and Rally Cross, racing through very different environments with tracks marked using GPS," said Ekström. "But it holds a lot of promise for developing electric vehicles; collecting data to feedback into cars in areas such as software and regeneration."

CUPRA's involvement in Extreme E isn't solely because of a desire to exceed in motorsport, but to also feed accrued knowledge back into its passenger vehicle in great many areas including driveability, power delivery, chassis setup and steering.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315411/CUPRA_Extreme_E.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315412/CUPRA_Extreme_E_Mattias_Ekstrom.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017612/CUPRA_Logo.jpg

CUPRA e-ambassador Mattias Ekström will be the male driver of the brand in the Extreme E championship (PRNewsfoto/CUPRA)

CUPRA logo (PRNewsfoto/CUPRA)

