ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI Momentum Continues to Build: New York City adds ADOMANI(R) All-Electric Trucks, Vans to its Clean Trucks Program

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions is pleased to announce that it has been named an approved dealership and its vehicles have been listed on the eligible vehicles list for the New York City Clean Trucks Program (NYCCTP). This program provides funding for new electric truck purchases by New York City customers to replace and scrap older polluting ICE vehicles. The rebate incentive funding program provides New York City fleet owners $100,000 per vehicle for an all-electric Class 4 truck sold to them by ADOMANI, and $110,000 for a Class 5 all-electric truck. The amounts increase for Class 6-Class 8 trucks.

"This is very exciting news for New York City fleet owners interested in going all-electric," said Jim Reynolds, President of ADOMANI. "Thanks to the leadership of New York City, fleets that want to lower their TCO (total costs of ownership) and benefit from ADOMANI's cutting-edge, technologically-advanced, clean trucks now have a way to get those vehicles on the road ASAP at a lower upfront cost."

"We stand ready to take orders immediately, and more importantly, to actually deliver those vehicles within a matter of weeks to our approved New York City customers given our current inventory levels," added Reynolds. "We're ready to move quickly to satisfy the needs of fleet owners ready to go electric!"

The news from New York builds on the sales momentum ADOMANI has announced recently. The NYCCTP, New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program, the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), and Carl Moyer programs, in addition to other state and national electrification grant incentive programs, such as in Oregon where ADOMANI recently sold an all-electric cargo van, will give ADOMANI even more tools to increase ZEV deployment across the country. ADOMANI also recently sold an all-electric cargo van to the City of Palmdale, California and also received an order for a Class 5 truck from the Pittsburg, California Unified School District.

National transportation electrification leader ADOMANI and its wholly owned, California-approved dealer ADOMANI ZEV Sales, Inc. are founding members of CALSTART's National Zero Emission Truck Coalition, a diverse group of stakeholders in the clean commercial vehicle supply chain advocating for federal investment in point-of-sale voucher incentives with the goal of deploying tens of thousands of zero-emission electric vehicles in the near term, along with infrastructure and R&D investments. The coalition's goal is the establishment of a federal point-of-sale incentive program to deploy at least $2 billion over five years, provide incentives for infrastructure advancements, and support R&D by an additional $250 million over the same five-year period."

"Having one of the first purpose-built Class 4 trucks with inventory available for delivery today allows us to be very aggressive with fleet owners and operators in New York City in our discussions to reduce their operating costs and improve the air quality for all New Yorkers," stated Doug Lollar, ADOMANI's Director of EV Sales.

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI's zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

