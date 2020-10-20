Jae Park, EVP and CIO, to retire on March 31, 2021 after 19 years at Loomis Sayles

David Waldman, EVP and Deputy CIO since 2013, named successor

Loomis, Sayles Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today that Jae Park, executive vice president, member of the board of directors and chief investment officer, will retire on March 31, 2021 after 19 years with the company. David Waldman, executive vice president, member of the board of directors and deputy chief investment officer, will succeed Jae in the position of chief investment officer (CIO) at the time of Jae's retirement. Jae and David have partnered in their oversight of Loomis Sayles' investment platforms and infrastructure since David was named Loomis Sayles' first deputy CIO in 2013.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005226/en/

Loomis Sayles Chief Investment Officer Jae Park set to retire in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

"David is the ideal successor to Jae; they have been longtime partners responsible for overseeing Loomis Sayles' investment and research teams and David has been instrumental in building key components of the firm's investment infrastructure over the past 13 years," said Kevin Charleston, chairman and chief executive officer of Loomis Sayles. "David has dedicated his career to investment excellence and will continue to lead our ongoing efforts to refine our investment processes and promote rigor, repeatability and discipline. We are confident that David's continued leadership will carry Loomis Sayles into its next phase of global growth and success."

As CIO, David will assume leadership responsibilities for all Loomis Sayles investment, research, and trading teams with the exception of the Growth Equity Strategies (GES) team. GES is led by Aziz Hamzaogullari, EVP and founder, CIO and portfolio manager of the Growth Equity Strategies team. He will report directly to Kevin Charleston.

Jae joined Loomis Sayles in 2002 after 21 years with IBM, where he served as director of fixed income investments for the firm's retirement fund. During his tenure at IBM, Jae vetted a wide range of investment management teams and developed a strong view of the key attributes of a successful investment process. Jae has applied that view to Loomis Sayles' investment teams, their processes and the supporting research infrastructure since joining the firm.

"Jae's vision for Loomis Sayles and the foundations he put in place have led to tremendous firm-wide growth, product expansion and a global reputation for investment excellence. During his tenure, assets under management have grown from $54 billion to our current all-time high of $328 billion," said Kevin Charleston. "We are all grateful to Jae for his commitment and contributions to Loomis Sayles and our clients, and wish him the best in his next chapter."

David joined Loomis Sayles in 2007 as director of quantitative research and risk analysis. He was promoted to deputy CIO in 2013, a position established in part to provide a succession plan for Jae. In 2015, David was appointed to the Loomis Sayles board of directors. Over the last seven years, Jae has systematically passed increasing oversight responsibilities to David across investments, research and trading. Notably, David assumed responsibility for Macro Strategies and Credit Research in 2015, oversight of Trading in 2018 and established the Custom Income Strategies team in 2019.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $328 billion ** in assets (as of September 30, 2020).

**Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 with $908.9 billion €828.4 billion assets under management. 2

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A. Services/ products are not available to all investors in all jurisdictions.

1Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2019 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2018.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2020. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

Natixis Distribution L.P. (fund distributor FINRA|SIPC) and Loomis, Sayles Company, L.P. are affiliated.

MALR026188

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005226/en/

Contacts:

Orla O'Brien

+1(617)478-7480

oobrien@loomissayles.com