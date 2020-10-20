Chair the Love Hosts Kitchen Quarantine with Chef Norman Van Aken: A Virtual Cooking Experience

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Chair the Love will host their inaugural "Cuisine for the Cause" virtually on Thursday, October 29, to raise awareness for their organization and continue their work providing equipment and services for individuals with mobility-related issues, both locally and globally. The hour-long event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. with an introduction from James Beard Award winner, Chef Norman Van Aken, and a presentation about Chair the Love. Chef Van Aken will then guide guests through a step-by-step dinner preparation, ending with the presentation of the final delicious dish.

With the chaos surrounding COVID-19, Chair the Love opted to host "Cuisine for the Cause" virtually to bring new and old friends together, all while donating to a worthy cause. The event will be hosted via Zoom, allowing individuals around the country to attend live as they cook from the comfort of their own kitchens simultaneously with Chef Van Aken. Each attendee will receive the ingredient list prior to the event so that they can shop accordingly.

"The great aviator Amelia Earhart said, 'A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions' - I love that," says Van Aken. "I hope that our evening cooking together in this unique way will be that kind of positive, communal activity that Ms. Earhart so eloquently stated."

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to register for extra time with Chef Van Aken as part of the "VIP package." The VIP package includes baking a dessert dish alongside Chef Van Aken, as well as a signed cookbook, and a one-of-a-kind "Cuisine for the Cause" apron.

For more information about the event, visit www.CuisineForTheCause.org, or contact admin@chairthelove.org.

About Chair the Love

Chair the Love is a non-profit organization focused on providing equipment and services to people with mobility-related issues and assisting them in regaining their independence. We have provided over 3,500 wheelchairs worldwide to those in need, built wheelchair ramps for people in Central Florida, and given local schools mobility devices for their clinics.

Photo Cutline

Video links

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMqyQRxnczY&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-_T5m7Z6aM&feature=youtu.be

Contact Information:

Chair the Love

Barbara Welch

407.789.2020

Barbara@chairthelove.org

SOURCE: Chair the Love

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611101/Chair-the-Love-Hosts-Kitchen-Quarantine-with-Chef-Norman-Van-Aken-A-Virtual-Cooking-Experience