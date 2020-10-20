KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN North America and BOON Rewards Set to Launch Cashback and Rewards Programs Spanning 11.5 Million Canadian Customers of Major Financial Institutions, Insurance Providers and Real Estate Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the U.S., is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with BOON Rewards Inc. (www.getboon.com) ("BOON") to provide its online KABN KASH cashback and loyalty rewards program (www.kabnkash.com) on a white label basis for BOON's growing list of card linked program clients in the financial services, insurance and real estate sectors. Currently, BOON's clients reach over 11.5 million Canadians.

BOON's Card Linking platform utilizes VISA & MasterCard Verified Point of Sale transaction protocols to create Partner Powered Rewards Programs. BOON combines seamless card linked offers and the buying power of large groups to deliver deeper, actionable intelligence for merchants as well as richer rewards for consumers. Working with KABN KASH, BOON can additionally enable these consumers to receive cashback for online shopping at hundreds of major online retailers. This creates additional value for their consumers, clients, BOON, and KABN North America.

BOON and KABN KASH have been working on this project for several months and are pleased to report that it has already started integration and testing programs are set to begin pilot rollout during this quarter.

"BOON is excited to partner with KABN North America and its white label KABN KASH program to provide our clients' customers with enhanced value while building brand loyalty," said Simon Goldstein, Founder - BOON Rewards Inc.

According to Dosh and The Center for Generational Kinetics in their report, Gen Z and Millennials as Customers and Trend Driver, published April 2020, they found the following:

Digital cashback rewards can be used to not only influence new buying behaviors, but they can also solidify existing consumer bases.

Millennials are the most excited about using cashback app offers and are more likely than any other generation to shop at a store that instantly gives cashback through an app instead of shopping at their regular store.

Instant cashback apps are top-of-mind in today's digital marketplace. Most Americans (70%) are willing to download an instant cashback app. Among Millennials, that willingness jumps to 75%.

Two thirds of Millennials are likely to download an instant cashback app just to see which retailers participate and how much they can save and as such, are the most likely generation to have, use and download an instant cashback app.

Cashback offers also increase online sales. 74% of Gen Z and 70% of Millennials spend more money online if they know they will instantly receive 5% cash back.

"BOON is the ideal partner for our KABN KASH white label program as their roster of clients includes some of the most well-known consumer facing brands in Canada," said Michael Konikoff, CRO - KABN North America. "The initiative with BOON proves that through our white label KABN KASH program, we can empower brands, in addition to our own, to provide value to consumers and be a meaningful part of that value and revenue generation equation,"

About BOON Rewards - www.getboon.com

BOON taps directly into VISA & MasterCard to create partner powered rewards programs. BOON combines effortless card linked offers and the buying power of large groups to deliver deeper, actionable intelligence for merchants and richer rewards for consumers. With a consumer base of over 11.5 million Canadians, BOON's clients include major financial services companies, insurance and real estate services.

For more information, please visit www.getboon.com

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN NA's propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN NA's revenue ecosystem.

KABN NA provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

