

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $256.47 million, or $65.11 per share. This compares with $223.79 million, or $56.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $59.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $1.92 billion from $1.87 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $256.47 Mln. vs. $223.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $65.11 vs. $56.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $59.79 -Revenue (Q3): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.



