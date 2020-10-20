

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of GE (GE), announced the availability of Serena Bright, a contrast-enhanced guided biopsy solution, in the United States. The technology allows clinicians to conduct breast biopsy exams with contrast guidance using the same mammography equipment, in the same room and with the same staff as the screening or diagnostic mammogram. It received FDA 510(k) clearance in June.



Agnes Berzsenyi, CEO of Women's Health and X-Ray at GE Healthcare, said: 'We hope this technology can help improve breast cancer outcomes for women during this time of uncertainty.'



