Technological advancements and the increasing need for efficiency, cost reduction, and automation has given rise to additive manufacturing. Various industries are replacing traditional manufacturing with new and improved additive manufacturing techniques, giving rise to smart factories, industrial internet of things (IIOT), and more crucial concepts. Aviation companies are also preparing to shift from traditional manufacturing to additive manufacturing due to the ability to create complex designs and produce strong, lightweight structures. However, there are various challenges and risks that companies need to account for before adopting this new manufacturing technique. With in-depth and data-driven insights from Infiniti's manufacturing industry experts, aviation companies can identify, evaluate, and address the challenges of additive manufacturing.

"Additive manufacturing techniques play a pivotal role in aviation companies to reduce costs, increase efficiency, shorten time-to-market, and allow greater design flexibility. That being said, at present, several additive manufacturing challenges need to be addressed by aviation companies," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Additive manufacturing has brought about a drastic change in various industries. It serves as an efficient, cost-effective, and flexible alternative to traditional manufacturing and is preferred by most industries. The aviation industry is one such industry. Aviation companies have started relying on additive manufacturing due to reduced costs, faster time-to-market, greater design flexibility, and other benefits of this new manufacturing method. However, there are various challenges to incorporating additive manufacturing in place of traditional manufacturing in the aviation industry. In their recent article, Infiniti's manufacturing industry experts discuss the major challenges that aviation companies should be aware of and strategize for before making the seismic shift.

Infiniti's experts identified the following four significant challenges that aviation companies need to address before widespread adoption of additive manufacturing:

Consistency of quality is a widely known challenge for additive manufacturing. Particularly in the case of dense metal parts, there are various challenges in maintaining quality and accuracy.

Additive manufacturing also faces challenges with producing large or oddly shaped parts, common requirements for various large aircraft components.

Although the raw materials required polymers and metal powder are used in small quantities, they come at a higher cost than traditional manufacturing materials.

In the case of additive manufacturing, meeting a sudden upsurge of demand or preparing for unforeseen circumstances with large quantities of inventory is challenging due to the production speeds of additive manufacturing.

