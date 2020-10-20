Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Adoption of 5G network technology, technical advantages, and ease in deployment drive the growth of the global massive MIMO market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Massive MIMO Market By Technology (LTE Advance, LTE Advance Pro, and 5G), Array Type (16T16R, 32T32R, 64T64R, and Others), and Spectrum (TDD and FDD): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global massive MIMO industry generated $1.09 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $15.79 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 35.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Adoption of 5G network technology, technical advantages, and ease in deployment drive the growth of the global massive MIMO market. However, scarcity of TDD spectrums across the world hinders the market growth. On the other hand, development of indoor Massive MIMO would present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 272 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7560

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown imposed by governments, field operations for massive MIMO were shut down completely. Many clients postponed their commitments to continue business operations post-lockdown.

Workers have returned to their hometowns, and it will take a lot of time to run operations with full capacity post-lockdown.

Deployment of new antennas and maintenance activities of existing antennas have been postponed due to lockdown.

The LTE Advance Pro Segment to Maintain Its Leadership Status throughout the Forecast Period

Based on technology, the LTE Advance Pro segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global massive MIMO market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to demand for increased bandwidth and high speed of connectivity. However, the 5G segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 44.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for high bandwidth and incorporation of 5G capabilities in electronic devices.

The TDD Segment to Maintain Its Lead Position during the Forecast Period

Based on spectrum, the TDD segment contributed to the highest share of the market, holding more than four-fifths of the global massive MIMO market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its preference for most of the antennas as it utilizes single frequency band for both, transmission and receiving. However, the FDD segment is expected to witness at the highest CAGR of 43.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to development of systems that support FDD spectrum.

North America to Maintain Its Dominance By 2027

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue with more than one-third of the global massive MIMO market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to early adoption of newer and emerging technologies by developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period. This is due to large population base and high demand for 5G network in the region.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7560

Leading Market Players

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Samsung

ZTE

Verizon

Sprint

China Mobile

Airtel

Deutsche Telekom

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Single Board Computer Market Anticipated to Grow $3.80 Billion By 2027

Graphene Battery Market Expected to Reach $398.6 Million By 2027

Electronic Shelf Label Market Estimated to Attain $2.40 Billion By 2027

LiDAR Market Expected to Garner $2.90 Billion By 2027

5G Infrastructure Market Estimated to Grow $58.17 Billion By 2025

Power Bank Market Anticipated to Reach $22.34 Billion By 2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Control Cable Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Industrial Radiography Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg