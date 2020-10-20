Hall Flotation: "Reimagined" Waterbed Receives New Patent Nearly 50 Years After Original Invention

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / In 1968, Charles Hall invented the waterbed and three years later was awarded U.S. Patent No. 3585356.

In 2018, Hall re-invented his waterbed, named Afloat. This week, the U.S. government awarded him U.S. Patent No.10,799,033.

"After patenting the original waterbed nearly 50 years ago and having a great night's sleep ever since, I decided to update and redesign the original using materials that weren't previously available," Hall said. "As a result, we created a better bed that is easy to get in and out of, completely waveless, and has an even more compliant surface that contours to your body, eliminating pressure points that cause discomfort."

Hall said the new waterbed looks like a conventional mattress, but that is as far as the comparison goes. A temperature-controlled surface allows one to dial in his or her individual preference. It also features an energy-saving insulation system and a machine-washable cover that lets you keep your mattress clean and fresh.

"Fifty million people purchased the original waterbeds; now they can experience unsurpassed comfort in the updated Afloat waterbed," said Hall who has second patent pending on Afloat.

The manufacturer, Hall Flotation, launched sales of the new water bed in 2018 and since then, demand has been strong, mostly from baby boomers and others who previously owned the original versions.

For more information on the new water bed, visit www.afloatsleep.com or call 844-4-AFLOAT (844-423-5628).

About Hall Flotation:

Hall Flotation is a company that manufactures and markets a newly designed waterbed line that is sold under the AFLOAT brand name. The company is led by Charles Hall, a Washington State resident who invented the original waterbed in 1968; Keith Koenig, CEO of City Furniture, a full-line furniture store that started in South Florida as Waterbed City in 1971; and Michael Geraghty, a former manufacturer and supplier of waterbed parts and accessories. For more information on the company and its products, please visit www.hallflotation.com.

