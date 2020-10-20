The "Europe Flatbread Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Nature: Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Different types of flatbreads are made by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.

Convenience foods refer to the products, which require minimal processing and can be prepared easily without much efforts. The preference for on-the-go food products, which are readily available in the market has increased, due to changes in eating habits and busy lifestyle.

For instance, availability of various ready to eat flatbreads in the market to make sandwiches at home easily without much efforts significantly contributes toward the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, easy availability of convenience food in online and offline platform helps in increasing the consumer base for the Europe flatbread market.

Increase in preference of consumer toward gluten-free flatbread products such as naan, pita, and focaccia owing to rise in health cautiousness drives the growth of the Europe flatbread market. Moreover, availability of various healthy alternatives in the market with low-calorie content, fat-free, and cholesterol-free products is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for breads in wheat base and whole grains, which are rich in fiber and proteins, supplement the growth of the Europe flatbread market.

The Europe flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and nature. By product type, the market is categorized into focaccia, tortilla, pinsa romana, pita, naan and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into food service and retail. By nature, it is categorized into ambient, fresh and frozen.

The key players operating in the Europe flatbread industry includes ARYZTA AG (ARYZTA), Bio Bakkerij De Trog, Boboli Benelux B.V. (Boboli), BRIDOR SAS (Bridor), Chaucer Foods Ltd, Delifrance S A, Dutch Bakery B.V., Europizza srl, Signature Breads Inc., Specialty Breads Ltd., and Vandemoortele NV.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Top Player Positioning 2019

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Expansion in Quick Service Restaurant

3.4.1.2. Increase in Demand for Convenience Foods

3.4.1.3. Consumer Preference Towards Frozen Flatbread Products

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Gluten in Flatbread Restricts Target Audience

3.4.2.2. Maintaining Freshness and Softness for Extended Period Remains Major Challenge for the Players

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Consumer Preference for Gluten Free and Sugar Free Flatbread

3.4.3.2. Focus on Improving Quality, Shelf Life, and Lessen Production Costs

3.4.3.3. Clean Label in Flatbread Packaging

3.5. Pricing Analysis

3.6. Competitive Assessment of Flatbread Substitutes

Chapter 4: Europe Flatbread Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

4.2. Focaccia

4.3. Tortilla

4.4. Pinsa Romana

4.5. Pita

4.6. Naan

4.7. Others

Chapter 5: Europe Flatbread Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.2. Food Service

5.3. Retail

Chapter 6: Europe Flatbread Market, by Nature

6.1. Overview

6.2. Ambient

6.3. Fresh

6.4. Frozen

Chapter 7: Europe Flatbread Market, by Country

Chapter 8: Competition Landscape

8.1. Top Winning Strategies

8.2. Competitive Dashboard

8.3. Competitive Heat Map

8.4. Key Developments

8.4.1. Business Expansion

8.4.2. Product Launch

8.4.3. Partnership

8.4.4. Merger

8.4.5. Acquisition

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Aryzta AG

9.2. Bio Bakkerij De Trog

9.3. Boboli Benelux B. V.

9.4. Bridor Sas

9.5. Chaucer Foods Ltd.

9.6. Delifrance S A

9.7. Dutch Bakery Group B. V.

9.8. Europizza S. R. L.

9.9. Mission Foods

9.10. Novepan

9.11. Oropan S. P. A.

9.12. Pan'Artisan

9.13. Panificio Pasticceria Tossini 1 S. P. A.

9.14. Signature Breads, Inc.

9.15. Speciality Breads Ltd.

9.16. Vandemoortele Nv

