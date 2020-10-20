The Advertising Production Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 199 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Advertising Production Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages
Key benefits to buy this report:
- What are the market dynamics?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the category growth drivers?
- What are the constraints on category growth?
- Who are the suppliers in this market?
- What are the demand-supply shifts?
- What are the major category requirements?
- What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment
SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Advertising Production Services market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.
Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Advertising Production Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Advertising Production Services pricing levels, pros and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Global Advertising Production Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Advertising Production Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Some of the top Global Advertising Production Services suppliers listed in this report:
This Global Advertising Production Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- RSA Films
- Partizan
- Phenomena Company Ltd.
- WPP Plc
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
- Dentsu Group Inc.
- Omnicom Group Inc.
- Rabbit Content
- MDC Partners Inc.
- Happy Hour Productions Limited
- ICONOCLAST
- Biscuit Filmworks
This procurement report helps buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Global Advertising Production Services requirements by answering the following questions:
- Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
- Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
- Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
- What are the advertising production services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
Table of Content
Exhibits1: Executive Summary1
Exhibits2: Executive Summary2
Exhibits3: Executive Summary3
Exhibits4: Executive Summary4
Exhibits5: Executive Summary5
Exhibits6: Executive Summary6
Exhibits7: Global category spend yoy growth
Exhibits8: Regional spend
Exhibits9: Regional comparison
Exhibits10: Regional influence on global spend
Exhibits11: Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
Exhibits12: Pricing outlook
Exhibits13: Cost structure
Exhibits14: Overview of pricing models
Exhibits15: Comparison of pricing models
Exhibits16: Supply chain margins
Exhibits17: Cost Drivers
Exhibits18: Volume drivers
Exhibits19: Cost-saving levers
Exhibits20: Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Exhibits21: Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
Exhibits22: Innovation
Exhibits23: Procurement excellence strategy and SRM
Exhibits24: Strategic sourcing and Technology adoption
Exhibits25: Procurement best practices dashboard
Exhibits26: Sustainability: Impact on category
Exhibits27: Sustainability best practices
Exhibits28: Market favorability index for suppliers
Exhibits29: Threat of rivalry
Exhibits30: Buyer power
Exhibits31: Supplier power
Exhibits32: Threat of new entrants
Exhibits33: Threat of substitutes
Exhibits34: Buyer ecosystem
Exhibits35: Supplier ecosystem
Exhibits36: Ecosystem Disruption Threats
Exhibits37: Objectives
Exhibits38: KPI dashboard
Exhibits39: Category management enablers
Exhibits40: Risk management matrix
Exhibits41: Procurement model
Exhibits42: Technology adoption
Exhibits43: RFx questions overview
Exhibits44: RFx questions
Exhibits45: Supplier selection criteria importance
Exhibits46: Phase I RFI considerations
Exhibits47: Service level agreement terms
Exhibits48: Supplier performance benchmarking criteria
Exhibits49: Suppliers covered
Exhibits50: Market positioning matrix
Exhibits51: RSA Films
Exhibits52: Partizan
Exhibits53: Phenomena Company Ltd.
Exhibits54: WPP Plc
Exhibits55: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
Exhibits56: Dentsu Group Inc.
Exhibits57: Omnicom Group Inc.
Exhibits58: Rabbit Content
Exhibits59: MDC Partners Inc.
Exhibits60: Happy Hour Productions Limited
Exhibits61: ICONOCLAST
Exhibits62: Biscuit Filmworks
Exhibits63: Category spend in the US
Exhibits64: Pricing outlook in the US
Exhibits65: Category Margins
Exhibits66: Cost drivers
Exhibits67: Volume drivers
Exhibits68: Procurement excellence strategy and SRM
Exhibits69: Suppliers covered
Exhibits70: Market positioning matrix
Exhibits71: Risk management matrix
Exhibits72: Category scope
Exhibits73: List of abbreviations
Exhibits74: Key notes
Appendix
