Thunderhead Named a Leader in Independent Analyst Research

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderhead, the global leader in customer engagement and journey orchestration technology, has today been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q4 2020*. The Wave analysis evaluates the most significant Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) providers on 30 criteria, grouped into three main categories, current offering, strategy and market presence. The Wave research pinpoints real-time decisioning, AI and Journey Orchestration as the three key differentiators in this evaluation. Thunderhead was also recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Journey Orchestration, Q2 2020, a closely aligned category, and is the only vendor that appears as a Leader in both reports.

Rusty Warner, lead analyst of the Forrester Wave, notes that the evaluation focuses on 'driving successful outcomes in the moments that matter to customers across their holistic journeys with brands' and that Thunderhead 'positions RTIM as mission critical functionality to optimize interaction decisions within a broader customer journey.'

The report states that Thunderhead fuses RTIM and customer journey orchestration and also notes their vision and roadmap is impressive. With its ONE platform, including its recently launched ThunderBay journey-based AI, Thunderhead ranked fourth highest in the Current Offering category, and scored among the second highest in the Contextual Understanding and Measurement and Optimization criteria. It also received the second highest score in the Strategy category with the highest possible scores in the Product Vision, Innovation roadmap, Performance and Commercial Model criteria.

While it is the company's first standalone appearance in the RTIM Wave in its own right, it has featured previously as an OEM supplier to another vendor.

Glen Manchester, Thunderhead Founder and CEO said, "Being named as a Leader in the RTIM Wave research in our stand-alone debut appearance is a great honour for us, especially as it's hot on the heels of our leader ranking in the Journey Orchestration Wave.

"We're particularly proud to be recognized as a leader for, in our opinion, bringing the AI-powered fusion of real-time interaction management and journey orchestration to market. We are continuing to build on our expertise in AI and behavioural analytics, and our new AI suite ThunderBay breaks new ground in the real-time analysis of interactions and journeys.

"In a world where every second counts, brands need to interact with their customers as individuals, in conversations that are real-time, contextually relevant, and which build value and trust. We purpose built our ONE Engagement Hub to do this at scale, and at the same time being a light-touch solution that is quick to deploy, easy to use, and delivers rapid time to value. Getting this right is a real game changer for brands, boosting engagement, retention and life time value, driving efficiencies and service quality, and delivering increased revenue and retention.

"Demand has accelerated over the last 18 months and ONE is now being used by brands to manage billions of interactions in over 15 different industries, in 25 countries across 5 continents. We're proud to be able to help Marketing, CX and IT leaders to rally around a customer-led approach to building brand success, leveraging the very latest in technology to improve every individual interaction, every journey and every relationship."

Thunderhead is the recognized global leader in technology for Customer Journey Analytics and Real-Time Journey Orchestration. Enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's intent, uncover patterns of journey behavior and orchestrate individual journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, with its ONE Engagement Hub and ThunderBay AI capabilities, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

The company is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.

Thunderhead. Effortless Engagement, Valuable Relationships, Happier Customers.

